Search

20 Jan 2022

Regan Gascoigne: I might take my father Paul skating after Dancing On Ice stint

Regan Gascoigne: I might take my father Paul skating after Dancing On Ice stint

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Regan Gascoigne has revealed he would love to see his football star father Paul ice skating again and said he might take him for some lessons after he competes on Dancing On Ice.

Gascoigne, who is a singer and dancer, is partnered with professional skater Karina Manta for the ITV ice skating competition.

He is currently the bookies’ favourite to win the show despite only being due to make his debut on the ice rink this Sunday.

Gascoigne noted that his father Paul, a former England footballer, was meant to take part in an ice skating special of Strictly Come Dancing many years ago but had to be replaced by fellow footballer David Seaman after an injury.

Speaking ahead of his own skating debut on Sunday, Gascoigne said: “I think he’s been on the ice a few times. He did that show a long time ago and I don’t think he was very good at it.

“But I would love to see him back on the ice. Maybe after this I’ll have to take him for a couple of lessons.”

He is due to make his debut on the rink this Sunday in the second batch of celebrity contestants alongside Connor Ball, Ben Foden, Liberty Poole and Stef Reid.

However, the dancer is already the bookies’ favourite to win, with Coral bookmakers giving him odds of 11-4.

Gascoigne revealed that he has family friends who are already following his odds but said he was just concentrating on his performance this weekend.

He said he plans to “get out there, enjoy this weekend and give it my best and see what happens”.

Six of the competition’s 12 couples took to the ice over the weekend, with Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt topping the leaderboard.

Gascoigne said he feels that “everyone is competition” but admitted that he got nervous after watching Cole’s routine.

“Brendan Cole has got an amazing dance background and his performance on Sunday was amazing,” he added.

“So especially after watching him I was like, ‘Wow, now the nerves are kicking in’.

“But I think everyone’s just as good competition as the next person.”

He admitted that his own background in performing and being on stage will help him within the competition but feels learning to dance on ice was a “totally different ballgame” as he had never skated before.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media