Search

22 Jan 2022

Final message from Betty White thanks fans for ‘love and support’ over the years

Final message from Betty White thanks fans for ‘love and support’ over the years

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

A final message from late US actress Betty White has been posted on her official Instagram, thanking fans for the “outpouring of love” following her death.

The special video message was originally recorded for fans attending a film screening of a documentary to mark the TV veteran’s 100th birthday.

The post said that White wanted to use her landmark birthday to celebrate her fans, and that she never took their support for granted.

The award-winning Golden Girls actress died on New Year’s Eve aged 99, less than a month before her landmark birthday on January 17.

“I just want to thank you for your love and support over the years, thank you so much, and stick around,” White says in the video, wearing a lime green top and white trousers with an electric green blazer.

The video caption read: “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge.

“She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone.

“When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday.

“She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans.

“She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted.

“I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals.”

Outside of her acting career, White was well known for her love of animals and activism.

The Betty White Challenge encouraged people to donate five dollars to any local or national animal shelter in the actress’ name before or on her birthday.

White appeared in other hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth during a career spanning more than 80 years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media