Search

26 Jan 2022

David Letterman to guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers’s 40th anniversary show

David Letterman to guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers’s 40th anniversary show

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 5:25 AM

Late Night with Seth Meyers will mark its 40th anniversary with a special guest appearance from its original host David Letterman.

Current host Meyers shared the news and said the show’s line-up would make his “college-age” self very happy.

“The original version of the show Late Night premiered on February 1, 1982,” the 48 year-old said in a video on Twitter.

“The 40th anniversary is next Tuesday and so to celebrate my guest will be the man who started it all.

“David Letterman will be here next Tuesday, plus we’ll have music from Adam Duritz of Counting Crows.

“Now that is a show that would make college-age Seth Meyers very happy (and) also the current-age Seth Meyers very happy”.

Letterman was the first presenter to host the Late Night franchise until 1993.

The NBC show has also been hosted by Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon and finally Meyers, who took up the role in 2014.

Earlier this month production was cancelled for several days after Meyers tested positive for Covid- 19.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)” he wrote at the time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media