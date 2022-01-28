Search

28 Jan 2022

Patrick Murray: ‘Only Fools And Horses remake would be constrained by woke culture’

28 Jan 2022 7:55 AM

Only Fools And Horses actor Patrick Murray says he would “definitely” be up for reviving the BBC sitcom but worries that viewers are now too easily offended.

The actor, who played Mickey Pearce in the classic comedy, said the show would be “constrained” by “woke” culture.

65 year-old Murray recently revealed he had a cancerous lung tumour removed and urged others to get unexplained discomfort checked out.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: “It would be lovely to do another one but I do worry we would be constrained because we can’t take the mickey out of each other.

“Rodney was a plonker, but nowadays people would find calling each other ‘plonkers’ offensive.

“The woke thing has got a bit ridiculous. People with nothing better to do will write in saying they’ve been insulted.”

Murray said even one of the sitcom’s most famous scenes, which sees characters Del Boy and Trigger trying to attract women in a bar, would had fallen out of favour with the BBC

“I don’t think the BBC even like to show the Del Boy falling through the bar scene now, despite it being voted the best sitcom moment ever, as it depicts two men on the pull,” he said.

“If Fools and Horses is out of order, we’re in trouble.

“But I would definitely be up for it if everyone else was on board and we are allowed to be funny.”

Murray played dim-witted wide boy Mickey alongside David Jason as Del Boy and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter on Only Fools And Horses from 1983 to 2003.

Following the removal of the cancerous tumour he thanked the NHS for giving him a “fighting chance”.

It came just four months after John Challis, who played unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Boycie in the show, died from cancer aged 79.

