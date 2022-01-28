Search

28 Jan 2022

Bob Saget’s daughter says her father ‘loved with everything he had’

Bob Saget’s daughter says her father ‘loved with everything he had’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 8:25 AM

Bob Saget’s daughter says her late father “loved with everything he had” as she paid tribute to him online.

Sharing an old photo of the pair from her childhood, Lara Saget said she was “beyond grateful” to have received love from the US comedian.

“To anyone afraid to love, unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

“My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body.

“Instead of being scared, he loved more.

“I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.

“Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.”

65-year-old Saget, who starred in US sitcom Full House, was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media