Bob Saget’s daughter says her father ‘loved with everything he had’

Bob Saget’s daughter says her late father “loved with everything he had” as she paid tribute to him online.

Sharing an old photo of the pair from her childhood, Lara Saget said she was “beyond grateful” to have received love from the US comedian.

“To anyone afraid to love, unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

“My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body.

“Instead of being scared, he loved more.

“I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.

“Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.”

65-year-old Saget, who starred in US sitcom Full House, was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9.