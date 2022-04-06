First look at final season of Better Call Saul

Netflix has given viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the final series of Better Call Saul, after releasing a new trailer for the show.

The Breaking Bad spin-off will return for its sixth and final series later this month, drawing the story of Jimmy McGill and his corrupt defence lawyer alter-ego Saul Goodman to a close.

The newly released trailer opens with Kim Wexler, Jimmy’s love interest and fellow attorney played by Rhea Seehorn, asking McGill: “You ever feel like you’re being followed?”

To which Jimmy, played by Bob Odenkirk, replies: “Well you know what they say, the wicked flee when no man pursueth.”

She responds: “You think we’re wicked?”

The beginning of the end. Here's your trailer for the final season of BETTER CALL SAUL. Begins 19 April. pic.twitter.com/2LQ5ohqkj6 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 6, 2022

The trailer continues with slow jazz music playing over a montage of dramatic clips from the final series.

Odenkirk, 59, collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set in July 2021 during filming.

The former comedy writer found fame playing the unscrupulous Goodman in Breaking Bad before taking the lead role in Better Call Saul.

Odenkirk, who later discovered he had suffered a heart attack, made a full recovery and was able to finish the production of the show.

At the time he said: “I had a small heart attack.

“But I’m going to be OK thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.”

The trailer also confirms the return of a variety of the show’s familiar faces including Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring.

As it draws to a close, Ehrmantraut can be heard saying: “Whatever happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is.”

Netflix have confirmed the season will consist of 13 episodes, split into two parts.

Episodes one and two will arrive on Netflix on April 19, with the next five episodes airing weekly.

After a break, the final run of six episodes will begin on July 12.