Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan to return for Geordie Shore reunion

Original Geordie Shore cast members including Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan will be returning for a reunion series, MTV has announced.

The reality show, which first aired in 2011, came after the success of its American equivalent, Jersey Shore, and follows a group of young adults from Newcastle as they move into a house together.

The new series will be the “ultimate Geordie throwback” as original cast members Crosby, Hagan, Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson make it their mission to organise the ultimate Geordie Shore reunion.

Crosby, 31, said: “I always said I would be up for taking part in a reunion show and made no secret that Geordie Shore holds a special place in my heart.

“I’m very excited to reconnect and reminisce with my favourite people and life-long friends.”

The reality star, who recently announced she is pregnant with her first child, originally left the show in 2016 after announcing her departure on Twitter.

Hagan initially left the show in 2016 but later returned as a part-time cast member.

Ahead of the new series, the 29-year-old said: “I’m super-excited to be back filming with everyone from over the years. It’s going to be something really special to have everyone in the same room together!”

The show will include a group holiday, a long-awaited wedding and a party in the Geordie Shore house.

Simpson, 30, joined the show in 2013 and has since also appeared on reality shows Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother.

The Geordie Shore reunion series will see the arrival of Simpson’s second child, according to MTV, after she announced in February that she is expecting a boy.

Simpson said: “I’m so excited for this reunion – it’s something me and so many of the other cast members have been waiting for.

“I’m so intrigued to watch it all play out. I have no idea how it’s going to go or what’s going to happen but I’m so ready for it. Bring it on!”

Kasaei has left and returned to the show a number of times since joining as part of the original cast in 2011.

“Seeing all the friends that turned into family and had such a big impact on my 20s is going to be emotional but also like nothing has changed, apart from our age and families. It’s a moment I’ve been waiting for,” the 32-year-old said.

– The new series will air on MTV and streaming service Paramount+ later this year.