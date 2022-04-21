Search

21 Apr 2022

People Just Do Nothing writer holds ‘mirror to society’ in new BBC Three series

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

People Just Do Nothing star and co-writer creator Steve Stamp said his newest comedy series for BBC Three reflects modern society.

Stamp played Steves in the Bafta-winning show, which premiered in 2014 and ran for five series, following the hapless MCs and DJs of pirate radio station Kurupt FM.

His latest co-creation for BBC Three titled Peacock is about a self-styled personal trainer called Andy in the midst of an identity crisis, played by People Just Do Nothing star Allan Mustafa.

Stamp told the PA news agency: “I always want to kind of hold a mirror up to society I guess a little bit and laugh at things that are funny in the modern world.”

The series follows protagonist Andy, who sets out to prove there is more to him than good looks and a well-curated dating profile after he loses out on a job promotion to a younger and better looking personal trainer.

Stamp, who also stars in the series, said: “A lot of what we’re talking about is that kind of shift of masculinity and people kind of struggling with that a bit.

“I felt that hadn’t been done on TV, and the gym was the perfect place to kind of do that.

“By the end, Andy is a self-proclaimed spokesperson for body positivity which he just randomly decided he wants to be.”

Peacock also features Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount, After Life’s Mandeep Dhillon and Sophia Di Martino who starred in Loki.

Stamp added that they “owe everything” to platforms such as BBC Three who foster new creative talent including comedy writing and acting.

It follows the Government’s decision to proceed with plans to privatise Channel 4.

Peacock will debut on BBC Three on April 25 at 10pm.

