26 Apr 2022

Sharon Osbourne reveals family does not like her cosmetic surgery in TV return

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her family does not like her getting cosmetic surgery, but said she does it for her “own ego” during the launch of her new show.

The TV presenter, 69, made her return to TV screens as part of a new hour-long panel debate show The Talk, where five famous faces with different backgrounds and views debate current affairs issues.

The show is part of the global launch schedule for TalkTV, the new venture from News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun.

As the panel discussed the popularity of cosmetic surgery, Osbourne admitted that she had gotten her “whole face done” seven months ago.

She added: “As you get older, believe me, it gets worse the pain, it was excruciatingly painful. I’m holding my nose on so it doesn’t fall off.”

The TV presenter, who is married to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy and has three children Aimee, Kelly and Jack, admitted that her family do not approve of her procedures.

She said: “I do it for myself. My husband doesn’t like it and my kids really hate it. I do it from my own ego.”

Osbourne was joined by fellow presenters Jeremy Kyle, Esther Krakue, Tonia Buxton and JJ Anisiobi on the panel.

They debated current news topics from Prince Andrew to the dispute around misogyny directed towards Labour’s Angela Rayner.

The debate show appeared to run relatively smoothly, but it did experience some minor technical issues with the audio.

Osbourne launched the show by saying it is “great to be back on screens and even greater to be employed”.

The presenter returned to TV screens on Monday evening after she left US chat show The Talk, which aired on CBS, following an on-air row with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

They pair clashed in March 2021 while discussing Piers Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Osbourne defended Morgan from allegations of racism, with the fallout prompting The Talk to take a month-long hiatus.

Her segment on TalkTV followed after Morgan’s new talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, which saw him interview former US president Donald Trump.

The new channel launched on linear TV platforms across the world as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

