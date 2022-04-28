Search

29 Apr 2022

Rose Leslie enjoys ‘glorious’ shared parenting duties with Kit Harington

Rose Leslie enjoys ‘glorious’ shared parenting duties with Kit Harington

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 1:55 AM

Game Of Thrones actress Rose Leslie has said it was “glorious” to share parenting duties with Kit Harington while she filmed her latest project, adding that her husband “wore the BabyBjorn loud and proud”.

Harington, 35, played Jon Snow in HBO’s massively popular fantasy series Game Of Thrones, which ended in 2019 after eight seasons.

The London-born star and Scottish actress Leslie, 35, met while starring together in the TV series, and tied the knot in 2018 at her ancestral castle in Aberdeenshire.

They had a son, whose name they have not released publicly, in early 2021, with Leslie telling Harper’s Bazaar UK: “He (Kit) wore the BabyBjorn (baby carrier) loud and proud.

“And there were many satisfying moments; we had an understanding that, when our son cried in the middle of the night, it was on Kit to go and look after him, as I would have to wake up early to work – it was kind of glorious.”

She will next be seen in six-episode series The Time Traveler’s Wife, based on the 2003 novel by Audrey Niffenegger and adapted for the small screen by former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat.

The series, due to air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now in May, sees Leslie play Clare Abshire, the wife of Henry DeTamble (Theo James), a man who, due to a genetic disorder, time travels – often unexpectedly.

The 2009 film version of the book starred Eric Bana, Rachel McAdams and Ron Livingston.

Leslie, who features on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK’s June issue, spoke about filming as a new mother, telling the magazine: “I remember finding it very brutal, being wrenched away from him.

“There were parts of me that doubted whether I would be able to see it through for six months. It was so tough.”

Harington overcame problems with alcohol and depression following the end of Game Of Thrones and said earlier this year, in an interview with The Guardian, that he was “so grateful” he got sober before he and Leslie had a baby.

Of her husband’s past struggles with addiction, Leslie told the publication: “I’ve learnt a lot about addiction and it’s something Kit is forever going to be aware of, but it’s on him whether he chooses to drink again.

“No amount of nannying is going to be able to stop him from doing what he decides to do… I don’t choose to put that pressure on myself.

“The responsibility of his behaviour is on him. It’s not on me to guard him from it.”

The June issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from May 4.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media