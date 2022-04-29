Search

29 Apr 2022

Steven Knight reveals his new BBC drama will have ‘sensational’ soundtrack

Steven Knight reveals his new BBC drama will have ‘sensational’ soundtrack

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has said the soundtrack to his new BBC drama series will be “sensational”.

The Bafta-award winning writer has created an original six-part series for BBC One, which will begin filming in Birmingham later this year.

Two Tone, written and executively produced by Knight, will tell the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two tone music.

The music, which grew from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late 70s and early 80s, brought together black, white and Asian youths in an expression of unity.

Knight, who also created SAS Rogue Heroes and Great Expectations, said: “This is a project that’s literally very close to home and I’m developing characters and themes that are set in the early 80s but hopefully are very contemporary. 

“Of course, the soundtrack will be sensational.”

Ben Irving, acting director of BBC Drama, said: “Steven has taken his knowledge of this time and place and used it to weave a brilliantly original and characterful drama, set against the musical backdrop of ska and two tone.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this unique piece to viewers on the BBC.”

The series will be produced by Kudos, a Banijay UK Company, and Nebulastar.

Karen Wilson, Kudos executive producer, said: “Steven’s passion for this project is palpable so I couldn’t be more excited to be making it for BBC One.

“Set in the West Midlands, against a moment of real cultural and historical progression, it will be compelling, diverse and will have a rocking soundtrack to boot.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media