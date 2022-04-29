Steven Knight reveals his new BBC drama will have ‘sensational’ soundtrack

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has said the soundtrack to his new BBC drama series will be “sensational”.

The Bafta-award winning writer has created an original six-part series for BBC One, which will begin filming in Birmingham later this year.

Two Tone, written and executively produced by Knight, will tell the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two tone music.

The music, which grew from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late 70s and early 80s, brought together black, white and Asian youths in an expression of unity.

Knight, who also created SAS Rogue Heroes and Great Expectations, said: “This is a project that’s literally very close to home and I’m developing characters and themes that are set in the early 80s but hopefully are very contemporary.

“Of course, the soundtrack will be sensational.”

Ben Irving, acting director of BBC Drama, said: “Steven has taken his knowledge of this time and place and used it to weave a brilliantly original and characterful drama, set against the musical backdrop of ska and two tone.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this unique piece to viewers on the BBC.”

The series will be produced by Kudos, a Banijay UK Company, and Nebulastar.

Karen Wilson, Kudos executive producer, said: “Steven’s passion for this project is palpable so I couldn’t be more excited to be making it for BBC One.

“Set in the West Midlands, against a moment of real cultural and historical progression, it will be compelling, diverse and will have a rocking soundtrack to boot.”