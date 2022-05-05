Search

06 May 2022

Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer and Ant and Dec among Bafta TV awards attendees

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 1:25 AM

Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer and Ant and Dec are among the stars confirmed to be attending the Bafta TV awards on Sunday.

The Virgin Media Bafta TV awards, hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade, will celebrate the best of British television.

Ahead of the ceremony a host of famous faces will walk the red carpet, including star of Derry Girls and Bridgerton Coughlan, Killing Eve’s Comer, and multiple Bafta award-winning presenting duo Ant and Dec.

Also in attendance will be Rose Ayling-Ellis, Suranne Jones, Alison Hammond, Stephen Graham, Dermot O’Leary and the cast of It’s A Sin.

Brit award-winning singer George Ezra will kick off the red carpet event at London’s Royal Festival Hall with a performance of his new single Green Green Grass.

BBC Radio One presenter Vick Hope, reality TV star Sam Thompson and TV presenter Zeze Millz will host the red carpet show, with coverage on Bafta’s social media channels from 2pm.

During the ceremony, awards will be presented by a variety of recognisable faces from British television and beyond, including Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Olympic champion Tom Daley and Heartstopper star Joe Locke.

Martin Freeman, Katie Piper, Lee Mack, Lorraine Kelly, Michelle Keegan, Ncuti Gatwa, Munya Chawawa, Ross Kemp, Yung Filly and Rochelle Humes will also present awards throughout the evening.

Channel 4 series It’s A Sin leads the nominations as it is in the running for 11 gongs.

The series, written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, tracked a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the 80s and early 90s.

Three of the show’s stars, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas and David Carlyle, will go head to head in the best supporting actor category.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander is in the running for the best leading actor award for his role in the show.

He faces competition from David Thewlis for Landscapers, Hugh Quarshie for Stephen, Samuel Adewunmi for You Don’t Know Me, Sean Bean for Time and Stephen Graham for Help.

Graham is a double nominee, also recognised for BBC prison drama Time in the supporting actor category.

Journalist and BBC Radio 2 presenter Tina Daheley will be voicing the show for the BBC One broadcast.

The Virgin Media Bafta TV awards will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 8 at 6pm.

