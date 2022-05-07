Search

07 May 2022

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock discuss onstage assaults at LA comedy club

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 2:55 AM

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock reportedly discussed their onstage assaults during a secret performance at a Los Angeles comedy club.

The pair appeared at The Comedy Store in west Hollywood just two days after Chappelle, 48, was “tackled” during his show at the Hollywood Bowl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rock had also been present at the gig on Tuesday night, and had performed as part of the line-up which included Jimmy Carr, Jon Stewart, Leslie Jones and actor Jamie Foxx.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) later arrested 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was carrying a replica gun containing a knife blade, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle told his audience on Thursday night that he had been calmed down at the sight of Foxx wearing “a sheriff’s hat” and had been embraced by his son in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

A statement put out on behalf of Chappelle said the comedian had refused to allow the incident to “overshadow the magic of (the) historic moment”.

He was joined onstage by Rock at The Comedy Store and the pair reportedly joked about their individual attacks.

Rock was slapped on stage at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 by actor Will Smith, after the comedian made a joke about his wife’s hair while not realising it was the result of a hair-loss condition.

Smith then went on to win the Oscar for best actor.

Speaking about the incident, Chappelle reportedly told Rock “at least you got smacked by someone of repute.”

“I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Rock reportedly laughed and referred to Smith as “soft”.

Chappelle also said that following the incident he had convinced venue security to let him speak to Lee who, he said, appeared to be mentally ill.

It comes as Lee pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanour charges on Friday.

He was  charged with battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area on to a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

Lee, who remains in custody, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) from Chappelle, whose lawyer requested the protective order.

Los Angeles prosecutors said they would not be pressing felony charges.

In the US, crimes classified as felonies are considered more serious and carry a more severe penalty while misdemeanours are considered less serious, although they can still result in fines or jail terms.

