10 May 2022

Television presenter Andi Oliver to host new BBC Radio 4 food podcast

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

10 May 2022 1:25 AM

Great British Menu presenter Andi Oliver will explore the stories and science behind food favourites in her new podcast on BBC Radio 4.

The TV star and chef will host a weekly show called One Dish. Her guests will include comedian Phil Wang and The Great British Bake Off semi-finalist Briony May Williams.

Oliver will ask her guests to say what dish holds special significance to them. She will then unpack the secrets of that dish, explaining how it came to exist and why it is loved.

She will be discussing soda bread with Williams, Wat Tan Hor with Wang as well as lasagne with Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole.

Similarly, the series will also see schnitzel discovered with comedian Jessica Fostekew, carrot cake with author Benjamina Ebuehi, fish pie with writer Ixta Belfrage and biryani with author Poorna Bell.

Oliver said: “The foods we love reveal a lot about who we are.

“The simple act of recalling a favourite food connects us to intensely personal memories.

“There are some surprising stories behind the dishes that hold a special place in our hearts.

“I look forward to finding out more about my guests and the One Dish that they love so much.”

The weekly show will include Oliver and her guest enjoying the dish and giving listeners top tips on how to make a version themselves.

Nutritional psychologist and former The Great British Bake Off star Kimberley Wilson will also feature in the podcast providing scientific insight. 

Commissioning editor Rhian Roberts said: “This show welcomes all of Andi’s insight and energy into the world of podcasts.

“It’s an irresistible listen – like a slice of cake that’s just out of the oven.”

The One Dish series will air weekly on BBC Sounds from May 13.

