23 Jun 2022

Kit Harington to reprise role as Jon Snow for new Game Of Thrones spin-off

17 Jun 2022 7:25 AM

Kit Harington is reportedly due to reprise his role as the stoic Jon Snow in a new Game Of Thrones spin-off.

The series is set to be a sequel following the character, who became a fan favourite during the eight-season fantasy epic.

Jon Snow is the illegitimate son of the Stark family who took up a post in the Night’s Watch to guard the realm of men from the sinister White Walkers.

Game Of Thrones saw Snow journey north of the wall, returning to be named Warden of the North, before learning that he was in fact descended from the dreaded Targaryen family.

News of the new spin-off series was confirmed to multiple US outlets.

Harington was nominated twice for Emmy awards for his portrayal of the character, and starred alongside his wife Rosie Leslie, who played his wildling lover Ygritte in the series.

News of the Jon Snow spinoff comes after the announcement of fellow franchise spin-off House Of The Dragon, a prequel which follows the rise of House Targaryen, taking place 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

The 10-episode HBO series stars Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and is based on George R R Martin’s Fire And Blood novel.

