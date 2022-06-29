Search

29 Jun 2022

Ekin-Su faces choosing between three boys during Love Island recoupling

29 Jun 2022 5:55 PM

Ekin-Su Culculoglu must decide whether to “play it safe or take a risk” during the latest recoupling on Love Island.

Wednesday’s episode will see the 27-year-old actress receive a text announcing the girls will get to choose who they couple up with during the latest ceremony around the firepit.

With three boys interested in her, she must choose between Davide Sanclimenti, Charlie Radnedge and Jay Younger.

Ahead of the recoupling, Ekin-Su will pull Gemma Owen aside and ask for her advice about Davide.

Gemma, daughter of footballer Michael Owen, will tell her: “I think he is (interested) but it will be a longer process. There still definitely is chemistry. Everyone can see it.”

Later in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su ponders her decision.

She will say: “I have these three boys in front of me, all of them have given me something great.

“Charlie is amazing, I’m myself with him. Everything flows, nothing is forced. Jay, obviously, there’s a very big sexual chemistry with him. Then you have Davide who we did start something.

“What do I do?”

However, Gemma will also warn Ekin-Sue she is not the only girl pursuing Davide.

Both Danica Taylor and Antigoni Buxton have also expressed an interest in coupling up with him and may get to choose before her during the ceremony, snatching him away.

In a teaser clip from Wednesday night’s show, Ekin-Su stands before the other islanders and tells them: “I don’t know whether to play it safe or take a risk.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

