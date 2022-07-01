Search

01 Jul 2022

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green welcomes baby boy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

Brian Austin Green has welcomed a baby boy with partner Sharna Burgess.

The 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who was previously married to Megan Fox, announced the news on Instagram by sharing a photo of the child’s tiny hand holding his finger.

He captioned the post: “Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12.”

This is Green’s fifth child while Australian ballroom dancer Burgess, who appears on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, becomes a mother for the first time.

In a post on her Instagram profile, Burgess wrote: “My heart is now forever outside of my body” alongside a heart emoji.

She has been updating her followers during her pregnancy and recently said she was expecting a boy around July 4, suggesting the child arrived slightly early.

Green and Fox, 36, met in 2004 and married in 2010 but confirmed they had parted ways in May 2020.

Fox is now in a relationship with musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, and the couple have made a series of headline-grabbing red carpet appearances together.

