Search

01 Jul 2022

Matt Richardson admitted to hospital with amnesia caused by infection

Matt Richardson admitted to hospital with amnesia caused by infection

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 2:25 PM

TV presenter Matt Richardson said he was admitted to hospital after suffering from memory loss.

The 31-year-old, who competed on Dancing On Ice last year, shared a photo of himself at a Green Day concert in Marlay Park, Dublin, last week alongside his brother.

However, he said he was unable to remember the gig after developing “loads of amnesia” because of an unspecified infection.


He wrote on Instagram: “My brother and I went to see Green Day in Dublin last week.

“And I sadly can’t remember it as I’ve had a lovely infection which caused some wonderful affects to my brain and loads of amnesia.

“After a really cool trip to hospital I’m trying to piece it all together again.

“Hopefully the memories come back but if I owe you money, sorry you’re on your own.”

His post prompted concerned friends to send messages of support.

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore commented, “Hope you’re ok!!!” while stand-up comedian Lauren Pattison added: “Get well soon champ”.

Richardson presented ITV2 spin-off show The Xtra Factor alongside the late Caroline Flack in 2013.

He has since served as a drive-time presenter on Virgin Radio UK and co-presented Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live and Celebrity Haunted Mansion with Christine Lampard.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media