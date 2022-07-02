Search

02 Jul 2022

Joe Biden tells James Corden he is jealous of Boris Johnson’s hair

02 Jul 2022 3:25 AM

James Corden has lent a helping hand at the White House, discussing Boris Johnson’s hair and the kidnapping of boy band One Direction.

The comedian and talk show host also visited the kitchen at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, helping out with “food security,” and opened a press briefing with US news reporters.

The humorous sketches came as part of a special edition of the Take A Break segment of Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Posing as Biden’s personal assistant for the day, Corden offered to get the president a snack before “redecorating” the Oval Office with a picture of himself with Harry Styles.

“Which of the world leaders have you got on that phone on speed dial?” he later asked Biden.

“We could call Boris Johnson.”

“Boris talks to me all the time, I wish I had his hair, I could have got elected sooner,” Biden replies.

“You wish you had Boris Johnson’s hair? Nobody has ever said that in the history of talking about hair,” Corden says.

Later while talking to ex-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the briefing schedule, Corden asked her: “Where does the president stand on One Direction getting back together?”

“Should they be kidnapped, placed together as a band, and pushed out one more time?”

Psaki responds: “The kidnapping place feels a little dark for us.”

