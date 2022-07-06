Search

06 Jul 2022

Adil Ray says PM’s position ‘could all change’ in next few hours

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray has said Boris Johnson is “hanging on” but that “could all change” in the next few hours.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Television and Radio Industries Club (Tric) Awards, the 48-year-old said the Prime Minister’s position could worsen even before the end of the event on Wednesday at Grosvenor House, London.

ITV show Good Morning Britain (GMB) is nominated in the multi-channel news category at the awards and Ray attended alongside co-hosts Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins.

Speaking about their nod, Ray told the PA news agency: “It has been a massive year for news. To be even nominated, there is some great competition out there. But it is great to be here and it is great to know the show is appreciated.”

Asked about the pressure being placed on the Prime Minister to resign, he added: “I don’t think we have ever had a situation like this though, a leader hanging on. It is quite a new experience.

“You hear some of the old journalists who have been in the game for a long time. They still have not seen anything like this.

“This is a guy holding on, and he is managing to hold on at the moment, to be fair. But who knows? By the time we leave here it could all change.”

Singh joked that the news cycle around the Prime Minister “keeps us in work so it is a great thing”.

She added: “Just because news is on top of everyone’s agenda, everyone is talking about it. That is what we thrive on.

“It means people are talking about what we are interested in. It is great for us.”

Fearne Cotton, whose Happy Place podcast is nominated for podcast of the year at the Tric Awards, said it was a “lovely feeling” to receive a nod for something she created independently.

The 40-year-old was a regular face on the BBC, presenting Top of the Pops, the Red Nose Day telethons and her own Radio 1 show, before stepping back to start her podcast.

She said: “Without a doubt because this was an idea we had a long time ago, that we have worked really hard on for ages. And it has very slowly built momentum. It is a really lovely feeling to know that it is ours and that people like it. It is the best.”

Asked about her perfect guest, she replied: “Madonna would be terrifying, I guess. I have interviewed her once but not for an hour, which is obviously a very different thing to have someone for that long. I think Madonna would be good.”

Cotton also suggested she might consider a return to radio if the project was right.

She said: “Maybe. I love what I do now. If the right thing came along I would do it, but I would have to really want to.

“Happy Place is such a full-time job, with the festival and the book and everything else we are doing. We will see.”

