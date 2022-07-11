Search

11 Jul 2022

Lorraine Kelly replaced on her morning show after testing positive for Covid-19

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 10:25 AM

Carol Vorderman has stepped in to replace Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show after the presenter tested positive for Covid-19.

Kelly, 62, tweeted early on Monday morning saying the virus had “finally got me” and she had returned a positive result over the weekend.

“Thanks to the vaccine it’s not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon,” she wrote.

“Huge thanks to @carolvorders who will be hosting @lorraine until I’m back.”

Kelly did not confirm when she will return to her eponymous daytime programme.

The NHS recommends those with the virus try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days, and avoid meeting people at higher risk from Covid-19 for 10 days.

Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls announced Vorderman would be stepping in as they opened their own show on Monday, which takes place before Lorraine.

Vorderman, 61, later told viewers that Kelly had caught “the dreaded you know what” and wished her a “speedy recovery”.

The former Countdown co-host then joked: “I didn’t look like this at five o’clock this morning, that is for sure.”

Following her post, Kelly received a flurry of replies from famous friends such as Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, and ITV journalist Paul Brand, as well as fans wishing her well.

