Adam Collard: Who is the divisive bombshell returning to the Love Island villa?

Adam Collard counts among Love Island’s most divisive and headline-making contestants.

The Newcastle-raised former personal trainer earned a reputation as a heartbreaker during his time on the show in 2018.

Now he is returning to the Majorcan villa as a bombshell contestant and promising to “ruffle a few feathers”.

We'd be lying if we said things weren't about to heat up 🔥 #LoveIsland

Adam made his entrance on day one of series four and coupled up with Kendall Rae-Knight and then Rosie Williams.

After dumping both girls in quick succession, he moved on to Zara McDermott.

But when Zara was unexpectedly dumped on day 25, Adam quickly turned his attention to Casa Amor newcomer Darylle Sargeant.

Zara later admitted she found it difficult watching her former partner kissing Darylle so soon after being eliminated from the show.

Adam’s behaviour in the villa attracted criticism from some parties.

Viewers of the ITV2 dating show were shocked when he smirked as Rosie cried following their split.

This prompted Katie Ghose, then chief executive of Women’s Aid, to release a statement highlighting “clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour”.

Rosie also addressed Adam’s behaviour, later telling the Jeremy Vine Show she thought he had actually been “sort of praised” for his actions after leaving the villa.

She added: “Not by the public – the public were very much on my side. But when it came to work, he very much seemed to have a lot more of the work that came along for being this player.”

Adam was dumped on day 32 and in his exit interview said he would not return to Love Island if he had the chance, because he just wanted to see Zara.

The couple did indeed reunite days later outside the villa but eventually split in 2019, with Zara moving on to a relationship with Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

After ITV announced that Adam would be returning to the villa in 2022, Women’s Aid released a further statement.

Head of communications and media relations Teresa Parker said: “In the 2018 series of Love Island, we saw Rosie rightly call out Adam for his unacceptable behaviour, which included gaslighting and emotional abuse.

“We hope that ITV recognise how serious this issue is and that it must be learned from, considering they have asked Adam to return to the show.

“Love Island is watched by many young people and we know what a huge influence it has. Producers must make sure there is support for contestants throughout, and intervene if relationships become unhealthy or abusive.”

In May 2019 ITV released a comprehensive new set of duty of care processes ahead of the fifth series, which was later won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

They updated those processes for the most recent series and began giving inclusion training, including language and behaviour, to contestants ahead of them entering the villa.

ITV has been contacted for further comment.