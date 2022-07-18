Search

18 Jul 2022

BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay gets ‘splatted’ by pigeon on air

BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay gets ‘splatted’ by pigeon on air

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 10:57 AM

BBC presenter Jon Kay asked Carol Kirkwood if she had any tips on how to remove bird poo from a linen jacket after he got “splatted” live on air.

Kay, who was last week announced as the new regular presenter on BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, was presenting from Cambridge wearing a beige linen suit when the incident happened.

After asking weather presenter Kirkwood for her top tips on keeping cool during the heatwave, he said: “Carol, have you got any tips for removing bird poo from linen jackets? Because I’ve just been splatted by a pigeon…”

While going to wipe his jacket collar and asking: “Do I go in with the wet..?” Kirkwood suggested: “Try one of these wet wipes things, it might spread it a wee bit, but if you use a few…”

Hull-born Kay, 52, added: “It could get messy couldn’t it? I’m slightly anxious about doing this. I’ve also got another jacket – maybe we’ll go for that option for now and hit the the dry cleaners a bit later.”

As he ended his segment, he quipped: “I’m going off to dab my jacket and will try get that sorted, in the meantime, I’m just glad it wasn’t a swan, to be honest, it was just a pigeon.”

From the studio, presenter Nina Warhurst told Kay that while it may not feel like it, “that delivery is considered good luck!”

Kay changed into a dark jacket following the incident to present the rest of the programme.

Meanwhile, as the heatwave sweeps across England, Kirkwood’s tips for keeping cool were: “Keep hydrated, first of all, make sure you drink plenty of water, stay off the alcohol and the caffeine, if you can.”

Speaking just after 7am on Monday morning, Kirkwood added: “When it’s early in the morning, like now, open your windows and doors, let the cooler air in, but you’re going to have to close them again.

“Close your curtains to keep the hot air that’s coming our way right out, walk in the shade if you have to be out, avoid the hours of 11am-3pm and don’t leave animals or people in parked, closed cars… I think these would probably be my top tips, Jon.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media