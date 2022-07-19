Search

19 Jul 2022

David Hasselhoff reunites with Baywatch co-stars to celebrate 70th birthday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 10:59 AM

David Hasselhoff has reunited with some of his Baywatch co-stars at a party to celebrate his 70th birthday.

The Hollywood actor, who played head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the classic 90s TV show, was joined by his on-screen son Jeremy Jackson, who described him as a “handsome legend”.

Fellow Baywatch stars Kelly Packard, David Chokachi and Parker Stevenson were also at the birthday party which featured a clown on stilts.

Hasselhoff, nicknamed The Hoff, shared a clip from the party on his Instagram which showed his nearest and dearest singing happy birthday to him before he blows out the candles on a three-tier cake.

He wrote: “I’m in the 70s club now. Happy birthday to me see you all soon”.

Jackson also posted a photo from the event on his Instagram of Hasselhoff holding his face affectionately and described his former TV father as his “childhood idol”.

He said: “My TV Dad, my childhood IDOL, my acting/music/showmanship mentor and my dear friend and true life big brother.

“Happy 70th ya handsome legend you! Thanks for bringing our friends together for many years and here is to MANY MORE!”

In another photo he shared, Hasselhoff, Packard, Chokachi, Stevenson and Jackson could all be seen together hugging one another.

Chokachi, who played Cody Madison on the show, also shared a post in tribute to his former co-star where he described him as “an amazing human being with so much love to share with the world”.

He added: “So many great adventures shared with this guy! Much love”.

Packard said “you will never meet a more generous, kind, talented man” than Hasselhoff in her birthday tribute post.

Hasselhoff starred in all the original seasons of Baywatch from 1989 to 1999 as well as featuring in the spin-off series Baywatch Nights and Baywatch Hawaii.

He has also appeared as Mitch Buchannon in a number of feature film adaptations and also made a cameo in the 2017 Baywatch film starring Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, where he played The Rock’s mentor.

