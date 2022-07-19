Search

19 Jul 2022

Love Island contestants at risk as Laura Whitmore arrives for surprise dumping

19 Jul 2022 6:28 PM

Love Island contestants will be left vulnerable as Laura Whitmore crashes a party to reveal that the public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl, leaving those with the fewest votes at risk of being dumped.

The islanders are treated to a VIP party, which sees them don their best outfits and receive an intimate DJ set from Joel Corry, before receiving the bad news from the show’s host.

Tuesday evening’s episode will see Ekin-Su Culculoglu receive a text inviting all the Islanders to a VIP party at Vibe Club, with the text promising #IslandVibes and #SunSeaAndSpillTheTea.

Later in the episode, Whitmore, 37, heads into the party and says: “Hello Islanders, how are you all doing? Having a good time?

“I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over, could you all please line up by the pool.”

Whitmore then reveals that the public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl, and the two boys and girls with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the island.

Elsewhere in the episode, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack discuss what lies ahead after they leave the Love Island villa.

Dami, a microbiologist from Dublin, tells Indiyah: “I’ve been thinking about a lot of stuff, I think I am going to move to London.”

To which 23-year-old Indiyah, who is from London, replies: “I think you should, I think London would suit you, not just because I am there, it doesn’t sound like a shabby plan to be fair.”

Dami adds: “But before I make that plan, you have to come to Ireland.”

The fallout from the Snog Marry Pie challenge also continues, as the boys are given the chance to make their decisions on who to pie.

Tensions were already running high after the challenge began in Monday night’s episode, and saw Luca Bish branded “not a true friend” by fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri as she threw a cream pie into his face.

Luca received a total of three pies to the face, an achievement he shared with villa best-friend Dami, who was also pied three times.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Monday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

