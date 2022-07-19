Search

20 Jul 2022

Love Islanders tasked with choosing which two fellow contestants are eliminated

Love Islanders tasked with choosing which two fellow contestants are eliminated

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 11:55 PM

The Love Island contestants face the tough decision of choosing which two of their fellow islanders will be dumped from the show.

Boys Billy Brown and Dami Hope and girls Danica Taylor and Summer Botwe are at risk after receiving the least public votes.

Host Laura Whitmore revealed the dilemma during Tuesday’s episode of the ITV dating programme.

Crashing a surprise VIP party for the contestants at Vibe Club, she told them: “Hello islanders, how are you all doing? Having a good time?

“I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over, could you all please line up by the pool.”

Whitmore told them the public had been voting for their favourite boy and girl, and the two boys and girls with the fewest votes risked being dumped from the island.

After gasps from the contestants, she added: “I can tell you that one boy and one girl will not be returning to the villa tonight – and that decision is in the hands of your fellow islanders,” before the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

The result of the islanders’ vote is expected to be revealed on Wednesday.

The episode also saw an angry and tearful Danica confront former partner Billy after he kissed Gemma Owen during the Snog, Marry, Pie task, which has caused much friction in the villa.

During the party she received words of support from the other girls with Ekin-Su Culculoglu lifting a glass and telling her: “Let’s toast to strong, independent women who stand up for themselves.”

Danica, who has been unlucky in love throughout the series, then stormed over to Billy who was relaxing by the pool, branding him “really disgusting” and saying his actions made him “look like a pig”.

Their argument escalated before Billy walked away, claiming she had “changed her tune” since yesterday.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Wednesday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media