Search

02 Aug 2022

Douglas Henshall on his decision to quit BBC murder mystery Shetland

Douglas Henshall on his decision to quit BBC murder mystery Shetland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

Douglas Henshall has said it will feel “weird” knowing BBC murder mystery drama Shetland is shooting without him, but that he feels “very comfortable” with his decision to leave the show.

The Glasgow-born actor said he had departed the series partly because he did not want to “keep coming back and taking the pay cheque” when he knew his role should be coming to an end.

Henshall debuted in the role of DI Jimmy Perez on BBC One in 2013 in the first TV adaptation of the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

The upcoming seventh series, which begins on August 10, will be his last.

He told Radio Times: “After we’d done series five, I had a conversation with (writer) David Kane, asking how many series we had left in us.

“We thought if we could get two more series, we could probably wrap up Perez’s story and wrap up the show in a way that was satisfactory for both us and the audience.”

Asked whether it was an easy decision, he said: “Not at all, but it was preferable to being told that we were not going to do it any more because it had run its course.

“Nor did I want to keep coming back and taking the pay cheque. I feel very comfortable with the decision I made.”

Despite Henshall’s departure, the show is expected to return for an eighth series in 2023, with a new lead to be announced in due course.

He admitted it would not be easy knowing the show would continue without him.

He said: “It will be weird knowing they’re shooting an eighth series and I’m not there. But I’m not sure what the show is going to be.

“I hope it works out and I wish them every success, but it isn’t going to be the show I was in. They will have to make a whole other show.”

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media