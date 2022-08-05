Search

05 Aug 2022

Kevin Spacey appeal to overturn £25.5 million US arbitration award denied

05 Aug 2022 2:55 AM

Kevin Spacey has lost his appeal to have a 31 million dollar (£25.5 million) arbitration award to the producers of House Of Cards overturned.

In November, the Hollywood actor was ordered to pay the sum to MCR following “explosive” allegations of sexual misconduct involving young crew members working on the production.

Spacey had filed to have the order overturned, but his request was denied by a US judge in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to documents obtained by the PA news agency.

The original filings from MCR, also obtained by PA, detailed how Spacey was cut from the hit Netflix show following allegations he was “systematically preying upon, sexually harassing, and groping young men that he had worked with throughout his career on film, television, and theatre projects.”

The arbitrator concluded that Spacey had repeatedly breached contractual obligations to provide services “in a professional manner” which were “consistent with (MRC’s) reasonable directions, practices and policies” – including its anti-harassment policies.

The actor starred in House Of Cards for five seasons, playing the calculating Frank Underwood, before being cut from the show after the allegations surfaced.

In the original ruling the arbitrator also found that Spacey was not entitled to be paid for the remainder of his contract, as his dismissal had caused the show’s sixth season to be shortened and rewritten and cost MRC millions in lost revenue.

It comes shortly after Spacey appeared in a UK court last month to “strenuously” deny further allegations of sexual assault charges dating back 17 years.

He denied five allegations relating to three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s, at London’s Old Bailey on July 14.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, during which time Spacey was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre.

Mr Justice Wall set a trial of three to four weeks from June 6 next year, with a further hearing due to take place earlier in 2023.

Spacey is also due to face a civil case to be heard in New York in October 2022, brought by actor Anthony Rapp – Spacey’s first public accuser.

