Bros star Matt Goss and radio host Tyler West latest to join Strictly line-up

Singer Matt Goss said he is “optimistic” about his chances on Strictly Come Dancing because he is “very supple from the knees down”, after he was announced as the eighth celebrity contestant for the forthcoming series.

The 53-year-old found fame with the band Bros, along with his twin brother Luke and their friend Craig Logan.

He will join the already announced line-up of Kiss radio host Tyler West, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

On joining the show, Goss said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

Announcing the news on ITV’s This Morning, the singer joked that he is “eating everything that’s favourable to Spandex” ahead of making his debut on the dancefloor.

He added that he was encouraged to join the show now as he feels it is time for him to “come home”, saying: “I’ve been almost reclusive.

“I come in (to the country), I work and go back to America. I just thought ‘You know what, it’s time for me to come home, just do something completely out of my comfort zone’.

“I’m quite shy off stage. I just have to face all those demons and just learn.”

Bros rose to fame in the 1980s with hit songs such as I Owe You Nothing and When Will I Be Famous?

Matt Goss has also had success as a solo artist, having released a number of albums and is set to play the lead role in forthcoming psychological thriller film Cobbler Killer Stranger.

He also featured in the 2018 fly-on-the-wall documentary, titled After The Screaming Stops, which saw him reunite with twin Luke for two 30th anniversary gigs.

The programme received three Bafta nominations and put the 1980s duo back in the spotlight.

Earlier in the day, 26-year-old Kiss radio host West was revealed as the seventh name to join the Strictly line-up.

After the news was announced on Kiss Breakfast with Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, West said: “I am so gassed to be joining the Strictly family. As I started writing this I already got cramp.

“It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be so far outside my comfort zone.

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dancefloor… with a side of sequins.”

West hosts weekday afternoons on Kiss, for which he was nominated for Audio and Radio Industry Awards for best new presenter in 2020.

He started his broadcasting career in children’s television, presenting for CBBC, and has also hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia and the red carpet live show for the 2020 Baftas.

Before that, he played handball and represented the GB national team from a young age.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The forthcoming 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.