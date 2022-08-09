Search

09 Aug 2022

England Women’s football star Lauren Hemp to make guest appearance on Hollyoaks

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 9:55 PM

England Women’s football star Lauren Hemp is due to make a special guest appearance on Hollyoaks.

The Lioness and Manchester City forward will play herself as a football coach on the Channel 4 show, following her historic win at the 2022 Euros last month.

England triumphed over Germany with an explosive 2-1 win at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

Hemp will coach Kathleen-Angel’s football team, with characters Charlie Osborne and Ella Cunningham starstruck to have a Lioness teaching them skills.

Her appearance came about after Hollyoaks recorded an additional scene the day after the Euros final to mark the win.

It featured Nadira and Juliet watching a replay of the end of the match and celebrating.

“I love Hollyoaks and never miss it so when they posted the scene about us on their Instagram I then shared it on my story,” Hemp said.

“Then my agent called and said that I had been invited to come and film a scene.

“I can’t tell you what I replied but I shouted it down the phone!

“It was like a dream. I had two dreams in life and they’ve both happened in the last few weeks.”

She added: “It was a surreal day and I was just thinking I can’t believe I am here, and people want my picture… I was really nervous but everyone was lovely.

“I’d love to come back again. I’d like to play a serial killer.”

Hemp, who says her favourite Hollyoaks character is Mercedes McQueen, says her post-Euros goal is to continue to inspire as many girls and boys to be involved as possible.

She will appear in Wednesday’s episode of Hollyoaks on E4 at 7pm and Thursday’s episode on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

