Which celebrities have been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 so far?

Eleven famous names have so far been confirmed for the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Here is a rundown of who will be putting their best foot forward on the dancefloor in the BBC One competition:

– Tony Adams

The 55-year-old former footballer captained Arsenal and England during his 22-year professional career, earning 66 caps for his country and appearing in four major tournaments.

He memorably led the national side as they reached the semi-finals of Euro 96 before crashing out against Germany.

– Molly Rainford

The 21-year-old found fame at the age of 11 in 2012 when she became the youngest ever finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, before studying at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and gaining the lead role as an intergalactic pop superstar in hit CBBC show Nova Jones.

“I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part,” she said.

– Ellie Taylor

The Ted Lasso actress and comedian announced she had signed up by declaring: “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins!”

The 38-year-old began her stand-up career on ITV’s Show Me The Funny before going on to write and perform five live comedy shows, and has also appeared on Mock The Week, The Mash Report and Live At The Apollo.

– Matt Goss

The 53-year-old singer found fame as part of the band Bros, along with his twin brother Luke and their friend Craig Logan.

He has also had success as a solo artist, featured in the 2018 fly-on-the-wall documentary After The Screaming Stops which reunited him and his brother for two 30th anniversary gigs, and is set to play the lead role in forthcoming psychological thriller movie Cobbler Killer Stranger.

– Tyler West

The 26-year-old Kiss radio host, who previously presented children’s television on CBBC, said he cannot wait to “shake a leg” in the show’s famous ballroom.

The fitness enthusiast was nominated for an Audio and Radio Industry Award for best new presenter in 2020.

– Ellie Simmonds

The Paralympic swimming gold medallist has presented for BBC Sport at the Commonwealth Games since stepping back from competition.

The 27-year-old said she is “literally bursting with excitement” but also “absolutely petrified” about taking her first steps in dance.

– Jayde Adams

The 37-year-old British comedian and actress recently featured in the award-winning sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, and is also a regular on the stand-up circuit.

Her Amazon Prime special, Serious Black Jumper, was released to acclaim and subsequently longlisted for an Emmy.

– Will Mellor

The 46-year-old actor starred as Gaz in cult Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, also landing roles in dramas Line Of Duty and Broadchurch.

He joined the cast of ITV soap Coronation Street in 2021 as “out-and-out baddie” drugs lord Harvey, and also starred in Hollyoaks in the early part of his career.

– Kym Marsh

The 46-year-old found fame in the band Hear’Say, who were created through ITV show Popstars in 2001, before turning to acting and starring as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.

“I am really looking forward to it. I am nervous – but I am really looking forward to it,” she said.

– Kaye Adams

The Loose Women star announced her involvement during Friday’s episode of the ITV daytime show.

The 59-year-old also hosts a morning show on BBC Radio Scotland and has presented programmes on various channels, including on STV and the BBC, and was previously a panellist on Channel 5’s morning show The Wright Stuff.

– Richie Anderson

The 34-year-old TV and radio personality will dance in an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series.

He is a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, presenting the travel bulletins, and has also hosted a variety of programmes himself.