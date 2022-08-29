Search

30 Aug 2022

Sarah Beeny has revealed she has breast cancer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 11:55 PM

Sarah Beeny has revealed that she has breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

The 50-year-old presenter and property expert is best known for her work on UK property programmes, including Help! My House Is Falling Down and Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country.

Beeny has admitted, during an interview with The Telegraph, that she had “a little bit of a breakdown” after receiving the news in a hospital consultation room.

Speaking to the newspaper, she revealed she began a course of chemotherapy to treat the cancer last week and will have surgery and undergo radiotherapy in the New Year.

Despite her diagnosis, Beeny has said she will continue to work and is currently focused on a new Channel 4 series and book she has planned for later in the year.

Beeny also said: “I’m lucky because I live in a family where we all talk.”

She added that she plans to draw on her “inner strength” throughout her treatment process.

Beeny lost her mother to breast cancer when she was 10 years old.

She has four children – Rafferty, Laurie, Billy, and Charlie – and has been married to her husband, artist Graham Swift, since 2003.

In 2010 Beeny began to chart the renovation of Rise Hall, a Grade II-listed stately home in Rise, East Yorkshire, as part of Channel 4 series Beeny’s Restoration Nightmare.

Beeny and Swift worked to renovate Rise Hall as a family home and wedding venue, then sold the property in 2019.

In March that year she revealed that she was quitting London to move to a seven-bedroom house in Somerset with Swift and their sons.

The couple bought the 220-acre sheep farm in August 2018 and at the time Beeny said she had decided to make the move permanent after considering her children’s education.

News

