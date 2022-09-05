Search

05 Sept 2022

Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson reveals stage three cervical cancer diagnosis

Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson reveals stage three cervical cancer diagnosis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 2:55 PM

Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson has revealed she has been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer as she urges women to get their smear tests.

The Scottish broadcaster, 37, told OK! magazine she received the diagnosis this summer and is undergoing life-saving radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.

Wilson said she was speaking out during Gynaecological Cancer Awareness month as she feels if she can “save just one other life” then it would be worth her being open about her experience.

The presenter told OK! magazine: “The last person in the public eye with cervical cancer was Jade Goody.

“After Jade’s death, more women went for smear tests, but now one in three who are eligible don’t go. I really want to change that.

“If I can save just one other life by being open about my battle then it’s worth speaking out.”

Wilson revealed she went for a smear test in June and after further tests it was confirmed the next month that she had stage 3b cervical cancer, with the disease having spread to two of her lymph nodes.

She said she previously kept up to date with her smear tests but after a traumatic forceps delivery with her daughter Mabel in September 2020, from which they both caught sepsis, she delayed going for a test as she feared “being prodded down there”.

The presenter, who has been a presenter for Sky Sports News since 2015, recalled that the doctor has confirmed her cancer is “very treatable” and “very curable” which is a fact she says she tries to “hold onto”.

She admitted that the “lack of control can be quite difficult” as the treatment will either work or it might not but she has said she is “trying to live in the present and get this through”.

Wilson added: “It’s terrifying to think I could have put it off even longer. Cervical cancer can be quite slow growing but it’s different for everybody.

“I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I am right now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media