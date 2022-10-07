Search

07 Oct 2022

Comedian Seann Walsh reported to be joining new series of I’m A Celebrity

07 Oct 2022 4:51 AM

The next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has reportedly recruited Seann Walsh.

It comes four years after the comedian became embroiled in scandal when he was pictured kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

Following the release of the photo in 2018 he split with his partner Rebecca Humphries, who claimed he had called her “psycho/nuts/mental” for suspecting something was going on between the pair.

Jones also announced her split from then-husband and fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones, but said she had no regrets and insisted they were as close as ever despite going their separate ways.

Walsh has also said he suffered panic attacks following the backlash to the incident, and that his passion for comedy had waned since.

Humphries has called the drama “surreal” but said the support she had received following the incident had been “one validation after another” that her suspicions were correct despite his previous denial.

Walsh’s involvement in the forthcoming series of I’m A Celebrity was first reported by The Sun.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

