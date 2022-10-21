Search

21 Oct 2022

BBC audiences offered chance to feature in some of their favourite TV shows

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 9:25 PM

BBC audiences will be offered the opportunity of appearing in some of their favourite TV shows, as part of a new campaign to celebrate the broadcaster’s centenary.

Viewers can apply for their “15 seconds of fame” – including the chance to order a pint in the Queen Vic pub on EastEnders, announcing “voting open” on Strictly Come Dancing, or being an alien on Doctor Who.

The campaign launched on Friday on The One Show, which will be renamed The 100 Show next week to mark the milestone, with a film fronted by comedian Phil Wang.

Other extra opportunities include lying as a motionless patient on Casualty, making a sound effect on The Archers, or doing a spot of gardening on Gardeners’ World.

Once selected, the lucky fans will spend some time on the set of their favourite show to record their scene, with the results broadcast in episodes later in the year, and through to next year, and in a series of short celebratory films.

The campaign is being launched to thank audiences for being part of 100 years of the BBC.

The One Show host Ronan Keating said: “It’s great for The One Show to be announcing the BBC’s ’15 seconds of fame’ initiative, what a fabulous opportunity it is for viewers to get the chance to star in one of their favourite shows.

“I can’t wait to get some tips for everyone from Jane Slaughter, aka Tracey the Barmaid in EastEnders, next week.”

The campaign film will run on BBC TV, radio and iPlayer, as well as on social media, along with a TikTok challenge inviting fans to post their “auditions”.

Applications can be made on the BBC website and close at midnight on November 4 2022, with fan opportunities subject to change.

