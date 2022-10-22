Search

22 Oct 2022

Spitting Image star Matt Forde pleased to stop doing ‘terrible’ Liz Truss voice

Spitting Image star Matt Forde says he is “a little happy” he can soon stop doing his “terrible” Liz Truss voice following her resignation as Prime Minister.

The impressionist said it would be “comedy gold” if Boris Johnson returns, who he also voiced on the satirical puppet-based sketch show, but that the ramifications for the UK would be “unthinkable”.

Mr Johnson – who was holidaying in the Caribbean when Ms Truss announced her resignation on Thursday – has not confirmed if he will go for the top job, though some Tory MPs are voicing support for his return as PM.

When asked about if he was happy to be hanging up his Liz Truss character, Forde told the PA news agency: “A little. I’ve ironically grown quite fond of my terrible impression of her.

“I’m sort of mournful of having to kill it off too early.

“Obviously, selfishly, purely comedically, a Boris Johnson return would be comedy gold, but I also do care what happens to the country and having him back would just be unthinkable.

“The prospect of him returning, bizarrely, is more realistic than any sensible person would ever think. I would still be amazed if it happened.”

He added that Mr Johnson’s landslide during the 2019 general election was more down to Brexit and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn being “unpopular”.

“(Tory MPs) have totally misunderstood his relative popularity of three years ago and how livid people still are.” he told PA.

“(If members choose him it) is like having a lit firework or a troublesome ex or a meal that gave you shit.

“You can’t go back to that raw chicken again that made you sick but members of political parties are not the same.

“(Boris) is a drug they’re still addicted to and you can’t rule it out.”

Following the news of the most recent PM’s departure, Forde has also changed the name of his stand-up show from Clowns To The Left Of Me, Jokers To The Right to Goodbye Liz.

When asked if he has to keep re-writing the political show, he said: “A show that has existed for less than a year will have existed under three prime ministers and at least four chancellors, two monarchs.

“Emotionally it’s been quite difficult, but creatively I just have to put the hours in.”

Forde added he hoped the show proves “cathartic” for the country amid political upheavals, the pressures of inflation and mortgage rates increasing.

“It’s a relief (for the audience) to laugh at these wallys who have ended up in charge,” he said. “You do (leave feeling) slightly better.”

Forde also told PA when interviewing Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg and Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan live, he was surprised by them sharing a “lovely moment” backstage.

Forde said: “These are two people are on opposite side of politics and have a different approach and personas.

“Jacob Rees-Mogg was talking to Rosena about all the stuff she’d done in hospitals (like returning as a doctor during the pandemic while being a shadow minister) and it was a very sweet exchange between them.

“And he was clearly in awe of her and very complementary.”

Forde is also due to look into Mr Johnson’s history in a six-part podcast series, British Scandal: Boris Johnson, with fellow host Alice Levine, from producers Wondery.

The series will be available from October 26.

Goodbye Liz is being performed on October 28 at the Bloomsbury Theatre in London.

The Political Party live show will have David Dimbleby on November 7, Matt Hancock on November 14 and Rachel Reeves on December 5 at the Duchess Theatre in London.

