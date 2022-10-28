Search

28 Oct 2022

Loose Women stars lead celebrities getting into spooky spirit this Halloween

Loose Women stars lead celebrities getting into spooky spirit this Halloween

28 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

Loose Women star Kaye Adams was transformed into The Mad Hatter while her co-star Frankie Bridge donned a White Rabbit costume for an Alice In Wonderland-themed show ahead of Halloween.

The ITV chat show hosts were transported into a psychedelic alternate universe, with comedian Judi Love appearing as protagonist Alice from the much-loved Disney film after drinking a potion labelled “drink me”.

British actress Nadia Sawalha sported the Queen of Hearts outfit, while co-star Linda Robson appeared as Humpty Dumpty and comedian Keith Lemon made a surprise cameo on the show as the Cheshire Cat.

The Loose Women panellists were not the only broadcasters dressing up this Halloween as Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and her Heart FM co-stars Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston transformed into a group costume inspired by the recent Hocus Pocus sequel.

Holden, who shared a video of her riding a broomstick with Roberts to her Instagram story, debuted a purple and orange dress accompanied with a purple wig while Roberts was sporting long blonde hair.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown was another star getting into the Halloween spirit, donning a less-spooky cow costume in a post on Instagram this week.

This week’s Strictly Come Dancing will see celebrities take to the dancefloor in Halloween-inspired costumes and routines for a spooky special on Saturday on BBC One.

Meanwhile in America, reality star Kylie Jenner and model Hailey Bieber channelled their inner Wicked, painting themselves green and donning black witch costumes to celebrate the occasion.

In a video posted to Jenner’s TikTok, the pair visited a takeaway pizza restaurant in their costumes, with Jenner saying: “Why is everyone staring at us?”

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion also jumped on the Halloween trend this week, posting a series of images donning a black witch’s hat, boarding a private jet sporting a pumpkin-themed handbag and intricate silver skull and crossbones nail extensions.

US actress Jennifer Garner posted a video on Instagram wearing a duo of ghost costumes while she recited a Halloween poem.

She captioned the video: “Three little ghostesses, Sitting on postesses, Eating buttered toastesses, Greasing their fistesses, Up to their wristesses.

“Oh, what beastesses, To make such feastesses!”

