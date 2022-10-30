Search

30 Oct 2022

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson unrecognisable in drag for one-off TV special

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson unrecognisable in drag for one-off TV special

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 9:30 PM

Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson promises to be a “larger than life” drag queen when he competes in ITV’s Queens For The Night.

The 48-year-old soap star is among the celebrities undergoing “the ultimate drag makeover” for the one-off TV special airing on November 5.

Chat show host Lorraine Kelly will host while the judging panel features Melanie C of the Spice Girls, comedian Rob Beckett, Australian drag artist Courtney Act and West End star Layton Williams.

The show will end with a cabaret-style performance, voted on by the studio audience, as they showcase their newly acquired skills, including singing, dancing, lip-syncing, impression and comedy.

Gregson, who will star as Bidet Bardot, said: “I think I’ll be a larger-than-life drag queen, very loud. I think that fits in with me quite well.

“It’s very, very nerve wracking. First time on stage, first time I’m going to be doing what I’m going to be doing.

“The nerves are riding high. It’s a new territory for me, so we will see how I get on.”

The programme will see each famous name paired with drag mentors – including Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus and Asttina Mandella – as they prepare their alter egos before competing on stage.

TV fitness instructor Mr Motivator, whose drag alter ego is named Proteina Turner, said he is “richer for the experience”.

He added: “You know what, I’m having the time of my life. When you step out of your comfort zone and you do something you’ve never done and to have the support of Asttina who is great.

“It’s just wonderful especially at my wonderful age of nearly 70.”

Former EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt said he wanted to appear on the show to “push” himself but “who knows” what could happen on the night.

He said: “I want to try different roles, I want to try and push myself, stretch myself and I think I’m going to have that challenge when I attempt to become a drag queen.

“I did a little bit of drag for Children In Need years and years ago, but nothing like this.”

Love Island’s Chris Hughes said he was competing to help break down stigma attached to masculinity.

“I want to be a drag queen because in this world there’s so much toxic masculinity issues, it’s stigmatised,” he said.

“I’m a very emotional person, I cry on camera all the time whenever discussing emotional things.

“I’m a man and we should be able to cry. It’s great to be able to break that stigma down and people should be able to be themselves.

“If you want to cry, if you want to wear heels, if you want to wear makeup, it doesn’t matter who you are, you should be able to do your thing.”

Union J singer George Shelley and England rugby player Joe Marler will also compete.

Shelley said: “The drag community is absolutely beautiful. It’s colourful, it’s everything that I want from life.  For the first time I’m being part of that.

“I’m able to celebrate being gay and I’m able to celebrate being feminine and being all the parts of myself that I’ve had to keep inside a box for so long.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media