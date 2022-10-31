Search

31 Oct 2022

Mike Tindall admits he will miss his family as he joins I’m A Celebrity

Mike Tindall admits he will miss his family as he joins I’m A Celebrity

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

Mike Tindall has admitted he will miss his wife and children as he becomes the first member of the extended royal family to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former England rugby player, 44, is part of a 10-strong line-up that also includes pop star Boy George, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

The ITV show is returning to its original location in the Australian jungle after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, said: “First and foremost, I will miss my family. I will miss my bed too and a nice breakfast.”

He married the Princess Royal’s daughter in 2011 and the couple have three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

The sportsman also said he was inspired to join the show by his friend and former I’m A Celebrity contestant, James Haskell.

He said: “It is sinking in now that I am taking part.

“I am ready to rumble! I have been asked on numerous occasions to take part.

“The timing was right this year and Hask (James) did the show and he had been talking about it.”

He also joked he would have no problem handling the show’s notorious eating trials because they offered a chance to absorb “protein”.

He added: “I am eight years out of the game now so I am a bit more realistic about food, but I know James said the lack of food can sometimes be hard.

“But at least with the eating trials, you get food in you!

“It might not taste very nice but at least it is serving a purpose and giving you a protein intake. Bring on those challenges.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! begins on Sunday November 6 at 9pm on ITV.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media