Search

07 Nov 2022

Winner of Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity crossover special crowned

Winner of Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity crossover special crowned

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 10:25 PM

Vernon Kay has been crowned the winner of The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity (IAC) crossover special after being unmasked as Koala.

The two ITV programmes joined to mark the return of IAC to Australia after two years in Wales due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

The TV presenter, 48, secured the title after delivering two lively performances and beating three other former IAC campmates.

Wearing a pink tutu and supported by a troupe of dancers dressed as gold stars, Kay sang Could It Be Magic by Take That for his first song.

For his second performance, he gave a powerful version of If I Can Dream by Elvis Presley.

None of the judges correctly guessed it was Kay, with Mo Gilligan thinking it could have been TV presenter Nick Knowles and Rita Ora guessing it might have been TV personality Jake Quickenden.

Kay’s performances beat singer Sinitta, who came second after being unmasked as Kangaroo.

For her first song, she performed Lush Life by Zara Larsson while dressed in a blue shiny jacket with gold chains and sunglasses.

In her second performance to try and clinch the crown, she gave an upbeat rendition of Just Got Paid by Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor, and Sigala.

Ora was the only one to previously guess it could be Sinitta but she did not lock it in as her final answer.

Earlier in the episode, it was revealed Cockroach was tenor Russell Watson.

Davina McCall correctly guessed it was the singer as she thought his gladiator-themed outfit was a reference to his battle with a brain tumour.

For his performance, the singer belted out Go The Distance by Michael Bolton from the Disney film Hercules, with Gilligan describing the rendition as “breathtaking”.

Alison Hammond was also revealed to be Witchetty Grub after she removed IAC’s recognisable bubble helmet as part of her costume.

The TV presenter sang a lively version of M People’s classic track Moving On Up as she took to the stage.

None of the judges guessed Hammond was behind the mask, with Jonathan Ross feeling it might be Katie Price and Ora guessing it was Carol Vorderman.

McCall opted for Lisa Snowdon, while Gilligan thought it might be Gemma Collins.

The crossover special opened with the four former campmates performing Down Under by Men At Work together.

Regular host Joel Dommett, who appeared on IAC in 2016, returned to present the show.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media