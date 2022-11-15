Harry Redknapp: Matt Hancock was always going to get picked for every trial

Harry Redknapp, who was crowned king of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, said the public want Matt Hancock to suffer.

The former health secretary, 44, took part in his sixth consecutive Bushtucker trial on Monday, tasked with unlocking 11 stars in 11 minutes to earn meals for his campmates in Deserted Down Under.

Ex-football manager Redknapp, who captured the hearts of the nation during his time on the ITV reality show, told the Radio Times: “He was always going to get picked for every trial.

“People wanted to see him suffer.

“I suppose lots of politicians have done different reality TV shows like Strictly, so he’s not the first, but he’s going to get some grief over it, that’s for sure.

“I think lots of people did think he should be at home.”

During his three weeks in the jungle, 75-year-old Redknapp had been a favourite to win despite admitting he had never seen the programme.

He entertained with amusing tales about his life, and charmed viewers with his love for Sandra, his wife of 55 years, to beat comedian Emily Atack and actor John Barrowman to the title.

Reminiscing on his experience in the Australian jungle, Redknapp said: “I’d never watched the programme before I did it, I didn’t have a clue. It’s quite tough.

“Everything you see is how it is. The facilities are dreadful, the food is horrendous, the toilets are disgusting, you get rained on at night, but you do make some great friends.”

Redknapp proved to be a worthy contestant when it came to Bushtucker trials, tackling an assault course, getting covered in rats and eating “delicacies” like a sheep’s brain.

However, he said his favourite jungle memory was when his beloved wife Sandra surprised the camp.

He said: “She hadn’t been well, she’d had sepsis and recovered, but I’d said if she wasn’t well, then I was out of there straightaway.

“When they told me to leave the camp, it was a shock. I thought something must’ve happened. When I saw her, I was emotional.”

Speaking about the new series of the hit ITV show, Redknapp said there was “loads of interesting characters”, branding rugby player Mike Tindall a “great guy”.

He added: “He’ll get on with it because he’s as tough as old boots.”