Search

18 Jan 2022

Together Energy collapses, leaving 176,000 needing a new supplier

Together Energy collapses, leaving 176,000 needing a new supplier

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Together Energy has become the 26th energy company in just five months to be buried under the weight of soaring gas prices.

The business has exited the market, regulator Ofgem said, leaving its 176,000 household customers without an energy supplier.

Ofgem has taken on the job to find them a new home with one of Together’s rivals.

The firm also owned Bristol Energy, Ofgem said.

“Ofgem’s number one priority is to protect customers,” the watchdog’s head of retail Neil Lawrence said.

“We know this is a worrying time for many people and news of a supplier going out of business can be unsettling,” said the regulator’s head of retail Neil Lawrence.

“I want to reassure affected customers that they do not need to worry.

“Under our safety net, we’ll make sure your energy supplies continue.

“Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and, while we are doing this, our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime.

“You can rely on your energy supply as normal.”

It is now a well-rehearsed statement from Ofgem, which has so far managed to find new homes for all energy customers left in the lurch by a failing supplier except Bulb, which had so many customers that Ofgem and the Government feared no other supplier could step in without being at risk themselves.

Bulb was granted a £1.7 billion loan from the Government and is being run under special administration.

Energy companies were the first to feel the force of the rising gas price. Some had prudently bought much of their gas in advance, but those that had not were squeezed between the rising prices and the cap on what they can charge consumers.

However, in April that cap will be changed so the pain will then be passed from suppliers to their customers.

Where the cap will be set is still to be decided, but analysts believe it could reach around £2,000 per year for an average household – more than £700 higher than today.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media