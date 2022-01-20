Search

20 Jan 2022

Shadow chancellor: Labour has ditched Corbynite past and is now ‘pro-business’

Shadow chancellor: Labour has ditched Corbynite past and is now ‘pro-business’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Labour has left behind its far-left days under Jeremy Corbyn and now has a “totally different mentality” towards business and the economy,  the shadow chancellor has declared.

Rachel Reeves vowed a Labour government led by Sir Keir Starmer would be profoundly “pro-business” and committed to fiscal discipline.

She told the Financial Times: “It doesn’t sound totally preposterous that Labour could be in government some time quite soon.”

However, Ms Reeves acknowledged Sir Keir’s Labour had a great deal of work to do to regain voters’ trust after a humiliating defeat in the 2019 election.

The shadow chancellor explained that would entail a solid partnership with business to increase growth – including developing infrastructure, more apprenticeships and increased research spending.

She said: “Labour is a pro-worker party but we’re a pro-business party too, and very proudly so.”

But Ms Reeves added tax loopholes which benefit private equity and independent schools would be closed under Labour.

She added the opposition were determined to “make Brexit work” by improving on the EU-UK trade deal, as well as sticking to a system which restricted free movement, saying voters like those in her Leeds constituency were “rightly angry” about UK jobs being advertised in eastern Europe.

She said: “I don’t want to go back to a system of free movement — it was the biggest reason people voted to leave and I don’t want to go back to that model.”

Ms Reeves added that it was a “good thing” Labour membership was dropping as it allowed the party to shed unwelcome supporters and rid itself of the “stain” of anti-Semitism.

In addition to being an MP and shadow chancellor, Ms Reeves is the vice-chair of the group Labour Friends of Israel which seeks to strengthen ties between the British Labour Party and the Israeli Labor Party.

The economist and MP for Leeds West since 2010 was appointed Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster when Sir Keir became Labour leader in 2020, before being  promoted to the role of Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer in May 2021.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media