Man arrested after woman killed and husband left critical in attack at home

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.
Freda Walker was pronounced dead at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire, on Saturday, while 88-year-old town councillor Kenneth Walker was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Addressing a press conference at the scene on Thursday, Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said a 33-year-old man from Warsop, Nottinghamshire, had been detained in the early hours of Thursday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Mr Kirby has previously described the suspected burglary at the couple’s home in Station Road as a “horrific” crime.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.