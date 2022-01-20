Search

20 Jan 2022

Two Rangers litigation cases ongoing as costs top £40m

Two Rangers litigation cases ongoing as costs top £40m

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Two litigation cases against the Crown Office related to the Rangers wrongful prosecution scandal are ongoing, MSPs have been told.

Compensation payments and legal costs have passed £40 million, which auditors described as “significant public spending”.

Administrators David Whitehouse and Paul Clark were arrested in 2014, though the Crown Office later dropped charges and admitted their prosecutions were “malicious”.

The Lord Advocate also admitted Charles Green and Imran Ahmad should never have been prosecuted, with Mr Green receiving more than £6 million in compensation plus legal costs.

Audit Scotland officials gave evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Public Audit Committee on Thursday.

During the 2020/21 year, costs of £40 million were incurred in relation to a legal case stemming from the prosecutions.

Audit Scotland’s analysis of the Scottish Government’s annual accounts said the Crown Office had overspent its annual budget by £14.6 million due to unplanned costs of ongoing proceedings.

Committee convener Richard Leonard asked the auditors about the Rangers case, saying it accounted for almost all compensation payments made by the Crown Office during the financial year.

He asked if there were “fundamental concerns” about the Crown Office’s financial position.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said: “It’s a significant amount of public spending.

“The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service accounts are consolidated into the Scottish Government’s accounts.”

He said he was reluctant to carry out further audits of the cases until a judge-led inquiry had taken place.

Senior audit manager Helen Russell told the MSPs: “There are six cases involved, two of which have been fully closed and completed.

“A third case has been settled. I’m sure you will have read in the press that a fourth case has in fact been thrown out by the courts.

“That leaves two cases which remain ongoing at this point.”

Ms Russell said she agreed the amount of money is “significant”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media