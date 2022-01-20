Search

20 Jan 2022

British crew completes 3,000-mile transatlantic row for marine conservation

British crew completes 3,000-mile transatlantic row for marine conservation

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

A British foursome has completed a 3,000-mile transatlantic rowing challenge to help raise awareness for sea forest preservation.

The crew, consisting of Ed Smith, Rob Murray, Adam Green and Jack Biss, set off on December 12 from La Gomera in the Canary Islands as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

They spent Christmas and New Year on board before arriving in Antigua 37 days, eight hours and 58 minutes later.

Mr Murray, 40, said: “Being away from modern life felt wonderful – to be away from our hectic lives and reconnect with nature – then, after about a week, the pain of missing family and loved ones really hit.

“That’s what motivated us to get to Antigua and get back to our families.”

The 3,000-mile journey was made in part to support One For The Sea, a partnership between Talisker and environmental organisation Parley, which aims to preserve 100 million square metres of marine ecosystems.

Mr Smith, who has spent the last nine years as a firearms officer for the Thames Valley and Metropolitan police forces, said: “For the past 37 days, we have been alone – just the four of us and the ocean – and it really makes you realise just the importance of the ocean for human life.

“Without the ocean, there is no life. It is vitally important that we protect it for everyone, and in particular, for our future generations.”

The team was named Anna Victorious in honour of Mr Smith’s wife Anna, who died from cancer at the age of 38 in 2018, and the charity that supported her, Victoria’s Promise.

By Thursday, the team had raised more than £36,000 for the charity.

The crew rowed two hours on, two hours off, and Mr Murray said they “focused on the positive things in each day, savouring the experience”.

He added: “We saw whales, dolphins, tuna, marlin – one of the flying fish even hit one of the team in the face.

“On a clear night we would look up at the stars and know that they were the same stars that our family were seeing back home, and that was really special.”

To donate to Victoria’s Promise, head to justgiving.com/fundraising/annavictorious

To donate to One For The Sea, head to oneforthesea.com/Donate

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media