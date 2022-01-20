Search

20 Jan 2022

Harry urges nominations for WellChild Awards

Harry urges nominations for WellChild Awards

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

The Duke of Sussex has called for people to put forward nominations for an annual prize-giving ceremony celebrating the achievements of seriously ill children, saying they “never cease to amaze and inspire me”.

Harry said he is looking forward to “honouring the incredible recipients” of the WellChild Awards as he urged people to consider putting forward someone they know for a prize.

The duke, who made a surprise visit to congratulate the winners at last year’s event, said “the last two years (have) been hard on everyone, but for these families harder than most”.

The ceremony, held by national children’s charity WellChild in association with British pharmaceutical giant GSK, sees the UK’s seriously ill children recognised for the challenges they face in day-to-day life.

Among those eligible to win a prize are children living with a long-term health condition and young people who care for friends or siblings with serious illnesses, as well as doctors, nurses and other professionals.

Harry attended the charity’s 2021 event at Kew Gardens in west London, where there was a private garden party and afternoon tea.

He was joined at the ceremony by celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Ronnie Wood, Amanda Holden, AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen, as well as singer Anne-Marie who performed an acoustic set.

The duke said: “Like so many, my spirit is consistently renewed by the strength and fortitude of the WellChild community.

“These children and their parents never cease to amaze and inspire me, and I cherish every opportunity I have to connect with them.”

He added: “The last two years has been hard on everyone, but for these families far harder than most. Spread the word that nominations are now open, or nominate someone you know today.”

WellChild chief executive Colin Dyer said there were more children than ever living in the UK with long-term serious illnesses, with the pandemic placing them and their families under even more pressure.

He added: “The WellChild Awards 2022 will be a unique opportunity to recognise and highlight the immense challenges they continue to face and celebrate the remarkable positivity, resilience and spirit they have demonstrated.

“It will also help us to shine a light on the dedication of those around them, from siblings and professionals who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times.”

Nominations for the WellChild Awards are open and the closing date for entries is midnight on February 20.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media