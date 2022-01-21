Search

21 Jan 2022

Army’s new Apache attack helicopters undergo test flights

Army’s new Apache attack helicopters undergo test flights

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

New Apache attack helicopters, which can detect 256 potential targets at once and prioritise threats in seconds, are undergoing test flights with the British Army.

Fourteen of the AH-64E Apache aircraft have been delivered to Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk in recent months, with 36 more due to arrive by summer 2024.

Prince Harry flew Apache helicopters on training missions from the base when he served with the Army.

The new helicopters, which have a top speed of 186mph, can detect targets up to a range of 10 miles.

The fleet will replace the Apache AH Mark 1, which will go out of service in 2024.

Defence procurement minister Jeremy Quin said: “There can be no doubt these impressive Apache helicopters will help the Army sustain its battle-winning capabilities in future operations.

“In addition to its vital defence purpose, this cutting-edge technology will create and support hundreds of UK jobs.”

A 20-year agreement has been signed with Boeing Defence UK to maintain and support the new fleet.

The first period of the contract, to July 2025 with £287 million confirmed, is set to create more than 200 jobs in the UK, including 165 for the Army Aviation Centre at Middle Wallop in Hampshire and 45 at Wattisham Flying Station.

The British Army has been using the Apache capability since 2005, with the attack helicopters used in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Sir Chris Tickell KBE, said: “I am delighted at the introduction of the AH-64E into British Army service, signifying our commitment to investing in the right equipment for our people to compete and win against the threats facing the UK.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media