Search

21 Jan 2022

Liz Truss calls on ‘free world’ to reduce economic dependence on Russia

Liz Truss calls on ‘free world’ to reduce economic dependence on Russia

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

The Foreign Secretary has called on the “free world” to reduce its economic dependence on Russia as tensions continue over Ukraine.

Liz Truss delivered a speech at the Lowy Institute in Sydney in which she warned Vladimir Putin he must “desist and step back” from war in Ukraine or risk being dragged into a prolonged conflict like the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Asked by the Australian thinktank’s executive director, Michael Fullilove, why she is confident the “free world would stand its ground” against Russia, she replied: “I think it’s very important to note the commitments that Russia made in the 1994 Budapest Agreement in exchange for Ukraine giving up its nuclear weapons.”

Ms Truss said: “Russia agreed alongside the UK and US to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. So the claims that are being made by Vladimir Putin are completely wrong about what has happened but it is true – and I made this point in my speech – that the free world has not been doing enough since the end of the Cold War to make sure that we are deterring aggressors.

“If there is an incursion by Russia into Ukraine, it would come at a massive cost. We are prepared to put very severe sanctions in place, we are also working to support Ukraine in terms of defensive capability. What I would say as well is that dealing with this immediate situation is of course an absolute priority.

“But the free world also needs to work together to reduce economic dependence on Russia to put in place the agreements that help countries have alternatives in terms of trade and investment, so in the future it becomes harder for those aggressive regimes to use economic dependence as a way of getting what they want.

“So, yes, we are very ready to act in the immediate term.

“In the longer term, this is why it’s so important that we are investing in developing countries – it’s so important that we are trading widely across the world using strong rules-based agreements like the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership). That’s the West’s way to protect ourselves from aggressors – from a position of economic and defensive strength.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media