24 Jan 2022

‘First’ remastered coins bearing historic monarchs to be released

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 1:55 PM

A new collection of coins remastering the portraits of historic monarchs from the past 500 years are to be released, the Royal Mint has said.

The coins, bearing the faces of Kings and Queens stretching from the Tudors to the Windsors, will recreate iconic designs in high definition for the first time, using to the latest technology and minting techniques.

Henry VII is the first monarch to be honoured, with another 20 coins to be released over the next five years.

Original coins have been digitised with a scanner to replicate the design, before the damage and wear-and-tear is removed, creating a high definition portrait.

Rebecca Morgan of the Royal Mint said: “Henry VII was a numismatic innovator who took the time to commission the first realistic portrait of a British Monarch.

“It was important to Henry VII that his subjects could clearly see him, and we’ve been able to recreate his effigy in high definition for the first time on a UK coin.

“There are very few ‘fine’ examples of coinage from this period, and they are coveted by collectors for their iconic design and rarity.

“Being able to faithfully and accurately remaster this design on a new coin will allow more people to own and appreciate its beauty.”

Coins of the early Tudor period were hand-struck using hammers, with the remastered modern version retaining these features, meaning the size and shape could vary.

Gordon Summers, chief engraver at The Royal Mint, said: “When we began remastering this series, we wanted to retain the authenticity and beauty of the original – reflecting the best quality striking that the original engraver could only dream of achieving 500 years ago.

“Naturally coins from 500 years ago have experienced wear as they passed through the generations, were hand-struck using hammers and were commonly ‘clipped’.

“All of these factors give the original coin irregularities, and it was important to reflect and celebrate that in the new design.”

